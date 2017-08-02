The state will spend $10 million to help create a walkable downtown in Hicksville, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The grant gives a big boost to a yearslong effort to redevelop the area surrounding the hamlet’s Long Island Rail Road station into a vibrant neighborhood that would include retail stores and other businesses at street level and up to three floors of housing above.

Cuomo told local officials and community leaders in a speech at the Hicksville Community Center that the grant, part of a statewide downtown revitalization initiative, will help attract young adults being priced out of Long Island to developments near stores, restaurants and transit, as well as rejuvenate the area.

“We’re going to leave a better Long Island, a better Hicksville for the next generation than we found it,” Cuomo said.

The Hicksville Chamber of Commerce for years has been holding workshops and other events to get community input about redeveloping the area. Chamber President Lionel Chitty said in an interview that the grant “solidifies what we’ve been saying for the past seven years, that Hicksville is the best opportunity for revitalization on Long Island.”

The 162-acre area surrounding the heavily used LIRR station is ideal for the combination of housing and retail outlets, especially with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority embarking on a $121 million revamp of the station, Chitty said. Much of the area now is comprised of office buildings and parking lots.

He added that the grant shows the state’s commitment to and endorsement of a revitalization plan, and that commitment will help attract developers and boost support for the effort.

“This is basically the catalyst,” Chitty said. “This will show everybody that Oyster Bay [Town] will be able to turn this area into a place where people can live, work, shop and play.”

A proposal unveiled by the Town of Oyster Bay late last year — almost identical to a plan released in 2013 by the Hicksville chamber and Vision Long Island, a nonprofit that promotes mixed-use development — would initially cap the number of residential units at 500, although that number could be reviewed once the cap is reached, town consultant John Ellsworth has said.

Oyster Bay Town board members Rebecca Alesia and Anthony Macagnone have been pushing for rezoning the area to allow for mixed-use development. Public meetings have been held by town officials to gather community input before the board votes on a detailed rezoning.

“These economic development funds will assist the Hicksville community and all of our residents by creating new jobs, new housing opportunities and by transforming downtown Hicksville into an attractive, walkable and bicycle-friendly environment,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a statement.

