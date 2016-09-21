Hofstra debate: What to expect when the candidates come to Long Island
Hofstra University will host the first of three presidential debates between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump on Sept. 26.
Hofstra was selected after Wright State University in Ohio bowed out of holding the event, making it the first school to host presidential debates in three consecutive presidential election cycles. The university agreed in September 2015 to serve as an alternate site this debate cycle if needed, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
This year’s debate will be 90 minutes long and divided into six segments on major topics to be selected by the moderator, who has not yet been announced.
Sixteen schools applied to host one of the 2016 presidential debates, the commission said. The second debate will be held Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis; the third will be at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas on Oct. 19.
Here's a look back at when the debates came to Hofstra in 2008 and 2012.
--with Newsday staff
GOING HEAD TO HEAD(Credit: AP. Pictured: Obama and McCain meet on the debate stage in 2008; Obama and Romney meet in 2012.)
In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, squared off with Republican candidate John McCain in the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The 90-minute debate was the third and final debate of the election cycle and was moderated by Bob Schieffer, then the CBS News chief Washington correspondent and host of "Face the Nation."
In 2012, Obama shared the stage with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney for a town hall debate. Eighty-two undecided voters from Nassau County were selected by the Gallup Organization to ask the candidates questions. The second presidential debate of the election cycle, it was moderated by CNN's Candy Crowley.
FIGHTING WORDS(Credit: AP. Pictured: Obama listens as Romney speaks during the 2012 debate at Hofstra.)
The 2012 town-hall style debate produced far more sparks than the first debate in Denver two weeks earlier, according to Newsday coverage from the time. Obama and Romney frequently interrupted each other and said "not true" in response to the other's statements.
At one point, as Obama interrupted Romney, Romney rattled back to the president: "You'll get your chance in a moment. I'm still speaking."
TICKETS(Credit: Erin Geismar. Pictured: Hofstra student Bryan Goodovitch shows off his souvenir ticket in 2012.)
Hofstra students applied in droves in 2008. About 6,800 entered their names into a lottery for 150 student tickets.
Numbers were similar in 2012 -- again, more than 6,500 students applied for spots in the audience. This time, officials were able to accommodate 300 students, but the rest had to watch the debate in overflow viewing rooms.
Tickets to the debate are not available to the public and are instead distributed to the two campaigns, the school and debate sponsors to hand out as they please, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
THE POLICE AND THE PROTESTERS(Credit: Getty images. Pictured: Police on the Hofstra campus during the 2008 debate.)
There was a significant police presence at both debates. And on both occasions, Nassau taxpayers were on the hook for about $600,000 in county police overtime.
There were about 300 protesters present at both debates.
In 2008, 15 protesters were charged with disorderly conduct after a melee with police. Nicholas Morgan, one of several anti-war protesters present, said he was kicked in the head by a mounted Nassau County police horse and suffered a fractured cheekbone. Nassau police said it was unclear how Morgan was hurt.
Morgan filed a federal lawsuit against Nassau County and the county police department in 2009. The case was dismissed in 2013.
In 2012, with a sitting president coming to campus, Nassau County police prepared for even tighter security than in 2008, officials said at the time.
Despite police concerns about an increase in protests from groups like the left-leaning Occupy Wall Street and right-wing tea party, only three protesters were arrested. The arrests included Green Party candidate Jill Stein and her running mate, Cheri Honkala. The pair objected to not being included in the debate and briefly blocked the university's main entrance.
THE BOOSTERS(Credit: File photo. Pictured: The David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Hofstra.)
In 2008, Hofstra was able to pay $3.5 million of the debate costs thanks to three alumni -- Peter Kalikow, a real estate developer; John D. Miller, a philanthropist; and David S. Mack, former Metropolitan Transportation Authority board vice chairman.
Hofstra topped their previous funding when in 2012 the school raised and spent $4.5 million on the debate between Obama and Romney.
THE TRAFFIC(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)
Police closed roads surrounding the university for most of the day on both occasions.
Earle Ovington Boulevard was closed to all traffic between Hempstead Turnpike and Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. Hempstead Turnpike was closed to commercial traffic between Oak Street and Merrick Avenue.
THE MEDIA AND OTHER BUZZ(Credit: Getty images. Pictured: The media staging area at the 2012 debate at Hofstra.)
More than 3,000 media members were credentialed to cover the debates in both 2008 and 2012.
MSNBC's "Hardball with Chris Matthews" broadcasted live from the campus during both debates.
In 2008, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tim Daly and Matthew Modine also weighed in, kicking off the debate by hosting a briefing on the country's healthcare crisis in Uniondale. David Crosby and Graham Nash, of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, sang at rally for Obama in Eisenhower Park.
THE DAY OF(Credit: Getty; AP. Pictured: Obama arrives at Kennedy Airport and Romney arrives at MacArthur Airport. )
On the day of the 2012 debate, President Obama flew into Kennedy Airport and was taken by helicopter to Mitchel Field in Hempstead. He spent most of his pre-debate hours at the Melville Marriott.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney flew into Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma and rehearsed at the Uniondale Marriott.
Both presidential candidates had potatoes on their pre-debate menus, though Romney paired his spuds with rotisserie chicken and a side of spinach, while Obama had steak.
