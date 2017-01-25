Info wars

The Donald Trump administration, which embraces the concept of “alternative facts,” has taken steps to wall off the flow of actual facts from the federal government.

How far it will go is unknown. But for now, federal agencies are placing a gag on employees’ ability to issue news releases, tweets or otherwise communicate with the public, Politico reports.

Emails to Environmental Protection Agency staff detail specific bans for news releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts, The Associated Press said. Similar orders were issued at other agencies, including the Agriculture and Interior departments. An official at EPA said he thought the ban there would be lifted next week.

Still, the moves have reinforced concerns that Trump will try to suppress scientific research on subjects he finds touchy, such as climate change, Reuters said.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer stoked worries over trustworthy government economic data Monday when he was asked at a briefing: What is the unemployment rate? He wouldn’t answer and said the president is “not focused on statistics.”

Forbes magazine wrote: “When an administration wants the right to redefine facts, it isn’t unreasonable to consider whether it is willing to change data to support itself.”

Someone missed the memo

Or defied it. A series of tweets Tuesday afternoon from the account of Badlands National Park in South Dakota began: “Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate”

Replies poured in expressing solidarity with the unknown employee, including an offer: “When you inevitably get fired, let me know so I can pass your resume around.” The tweets have since disappeared, but Time magazine has screen shots.

Tale-gunner Sean

Spicer was caught between reporters and a crazy place at his Tuesday briefing as he parried questions about Trump’s renewed election fantasy — that he would have won the popular vote were it not for millions of illegal ballot-casters.

“He believes what he believes, based on the information he was provided,” Spicer said of the president’s comments to congressional leaders Monday. The press secretary cited old research that has been debunked or isn’t relevant, but dodged and weaved when asked be believed it, too.

Pressed on whether fraud on such a massive scale as Trump alleged warrants investigation, Spicer said there are no plans for one, though “anything is possible.”

Capitol Hill Republicans would not second Trump’s emotion.

“I would urge the president to knock this off,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

The take-away: It’s a slam-bunk

Amazing. The president of the United States believes there were 3 to 5 million “illegal” votes cast in the election, and yet, for some reason, the Republican-controlled Congress isn’t jumping in to investigate, notes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

What about the nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions? Or FBI Director James Comey, who seems to have some job security now (see below)? Shouldn’t they be on the case?

No one seems eager to uncover what, if Trump is right, could be one of the greatest scandals in American history, or, if he is wrong, would certify that the 45th president’s grasp on reality is itself a ripe topic for exploration.

Let it flow

Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance construction of the huge Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines — both of which were halted under President Barack Obama.

“The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled-up mess,” he said. His actions are supposed to speed the process, but it wasn’t clear exactly how.

Obama stopped Keystone in 2015, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to achieve a global climate change agreement. The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after complaints it threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

Immigration orders are coming

Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, starting with steps to tighten Mexican border security, including his proposed wall, as well as other enforcement measures, administration officials told AP.

Later in the week, the president is expected to take steps to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States. Politico said the orders will also move to crack down on sanctuary cities that offer protections to immigrations without documentation.

Comey stays at FBI

FBI Director James B. Comey is less than four years into his 10-year term, and tells subordinates that Trump has asked him to stay on the job.

Comey drew ire from both sides last year for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The conduct of Comey and others involved is now under probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

The FBI also is investigating Russian hacking in the campaign that appeared to be aimed at helping Trump, as well as possible links between Trump associates and Russian interests.

What else is happening