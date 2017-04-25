Former Republican State Sen. Jack Martins will enter the race for Nassau County executive, saying he will stabilize the county’s finances, fix its property tax assessment system and restore trust in county government.

Martins, a former Mineola mayor who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year, is expected to secure the nomination of the Nassau Republican Party when it meets Thursday, according to a senior party source.

“The issues facing the county are significant and need real reform,” Martins said in an interview Tuesday. “I have the vision, the experience, the drive and the resources to make these changes.”

Martins, 49, of Old Westbury, is expected to announce his candidacy officially Wednesday at Village Hall in Mineola.

Among his top priorities, Martins said, would be to restore the public’s faith in government after a series of recent arrests and indictments of elected officials, including Edward Mangano, who has served two terms as county executive.

“We need to restore the public’s trust and confidence in its government,” Martins said. “Having elected officials carted off in handcuffs can’t be the new normal.”

Mangano, a Republican, is facing federal corruption and bribery charges in connection with his dealings with a Bethpage restaurateur. Mangano’s wife, Linda Mangano, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto also were charged. All three pleaded not guilty, and Mangano has not said whether he will seek a third term.

Martins, who called on Mangano to resign in October, said he would push for a change to the county charter to allow indicted elected officials to be recalled from office through public referendums.

Martins said that if elected, he also will reform Nassau’s contracting system and tighten restrictions that limit interaction between government officials and companies doing business with the county.

Martins spent eight years as the mayor of Mineola and three two-year terms representing the Seventh Senate District, which runs from the Nassau-Queens border to Hicksville.

Last year, Martins lost a race for the Third Congressional District seat to Democrat Thomas Suozzi 52 percent to 48 percent. The House seat came open when Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington) decided not to run for re-election.

Martins has $58,263 in his State Senate campaign account and $30,182 in his congressional campaign account that can be transferred and used for his county executive campaign.

Martins said his campaign would also focus on the county’s fiscal troubles, including fixing Nassau’s property tax assessment system and getting rid of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state monitoring board that was formed in 2000 and has been in control of the county’s finances since 2011.

“For its first 100 years we were the pre-eminent suburban county in America,” Martins said. “But we’ve spent the second century under a financial control board. We cannot let the last 20 years define the next 80 years. I believe our best days are still ahead of us.”

Three Democrats are vying for the Democratic nomination for county executive — Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), who has the party’s support; County Comptroller George Maragos and Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove).