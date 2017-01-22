Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman, who is eyeing a Democratic bid for Nassau County executive, has tapped a longtime political aide to the last Democrat to hold the office.
Schnirman has asked Kim Devlin to serve as a lead campaign consultant as he begins building a campaign staff in anticipation of a formal announcement of his candidacy. Devlin was campaign manager for Thomas Suozzi when he was elected county executive in 2001 and re-elected in 2005. Most recently, she served as a consultant on Suozzi’s successful campaign last year to succeed Rep. Steve Israel in the 3rd Congressional District.
“I like Jack. He’s smart, hardworking and has the experience, skill set and track record that Nassau needs,” Devlin said in a statement.
Schnirman, who has never held elected office, has been exploring a county executive run since last fall. He raised $185,097 between late September and earlier this month, campaign filings show.
Other Democratic candidates also are assembling staff. Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, a former Republican, has hired Manhattan political consultant Hank Sheinkopf. Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran has brought on a team that helped Democratic District Attorney Madeline Singas win election in 2015.
Paul LaRocco
