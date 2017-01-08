Politics The latest news on Long Island politics.

Retiring Nassau Police Benevolent Association President James Carver, a registered Republican, is toying with the idea of running for Oyster Bay Town supervisor as a Democrat — an idea enthusiastically supported by Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Speculation about Carver’s plans intensified when he turned up with Jacobs last week at a fundraiser for Nassau Legis. Laura Curran, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive.

“If Jim Carver were to actually run as a Democrat for supervisor in Oyster Bay, I think he not only would be a formidable candidate but he would be exciting and he would win,” Jacobs said.

“If he would fight as half as hard for the taxpayers of Oyster Bay as he has fought for the his members in the PBA, he’d turn Oyster Bay around in less than two years,” said Jacobs.

Longtime Oyster Bay Republican supervisor John Venditto, who has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges involving a town concessionaire, resigned last week, with town finances in shambles.

Carver, of Massapequa, said in a statement that Republicans and Democrats had approached him about running for the past six months.

“As a long time resident of the town I am saddened to see the financial and public corruption issues that have plagued our town and want to work to restore faith in the town from my neighbors,” Carver said.

“I will be retiring on January 19th after proudly serving 35 years as a police officer, the last 30 in Nassau County,” he said. “I am giving serious consideration to running for TOB Supervisor and will announce my intentions after I retire.”