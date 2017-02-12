Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman is seeking re-election, he announced Friday.

Schneiderman, who was elected to a two-year term in 2015, is the town’s first announced candidate for November’s election.

“I know it sounds like a typical response, but there’s more work to do,” Schneiderman said Sunday about his decision to run. “I’m not done.”

Schneiderman, 55, announced his re-election bid at a fundraiser for his campaign committee at Union Cantina in Southampton.

As a member of the Independence Party, Schneiderman was endorsed by the Democratic Party in 2015. Gordon Herr, chairman of the Southampton Town Democratic Committee, said he has “no doubt that he will be re-endorsed” by Democrats after going through a screening process.

An official with the Republican Party did not return a call seeking comment Sunday.

Before becoming supervisor, Schneiderman spent 12 years as a Suffolk County legislator and previously served four years as East Hampton Town supervisor. In 2008, he switched party affiliations from Republican to Independence.

Schneiderman said he wants to develop a comprehensive plan with community input that would lay the foundation for new town codes on issues like affordable housing, transportation and the environment.

“We have a lot of things in the code that are antiquated,” Schneiderman said. “We really need to take a fresh look at things.”

The supervisor’s base salary for 2017 is $108,243. With benefits and other compensation, Schneiderman is set to make between $136,147 and $145,247, according to the town’s approved budget.