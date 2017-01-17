Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto received $20,000 in campaign contributions after his Oct. 20 arrest on federal corruption charges, state campaign finance records show.

Venditto resigned as supervisor on Jan. 4 to focus on his legal defense. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges that include soliciting and accepting bribes. The campaign filed the records with the state last week.

The largest contribution, $10,000, came from his son Michael’s campaign, Venditto for State Senate, last Wednesday. Michael Venditto lost his re-election bid last year to John Brooks.

On Oct. 26 John Venditto’s campaign received $5,000 from Cashin Spinelli & Ferretti LLP, a Hauppauge-based consulting firm that town records show was paid $2.1 million by the town in 2015.

Also on Oct. 26, his campaign received $5,000 from Rocco Trotta, chairman of the LiRo Group, a Syosset-based construction management firm that has contracts with the town. In 2015, the town paid affiliate LiRo Engineers $417,680, town records show.

