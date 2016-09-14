Nassau Legis. Judith Jacobs, an 11-term Democrat representing Woodbury, died Tuesday night at a Manhasset hospital after falling earlier, family, friends and political associates said.

Jacobs, 77, served on the county legislature since it was formed in 1996.

“Judy was at her core a community activist,” said Jay Jacobs, chairman of the Nassau Democratic Party, who confirmed her death to Newsday. “That’s how she got her start, and that’s what she always was.” Jay Jacobs is not related to Judith Jacobs.

She had been diagnosed in May with myelodysplastic syndromes, a bone marrow disorder and form of cancer, said her daughter Linda Jacobs-Geller of Woodbury. The legislator, weakened by anemia, fell and hit her head at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at her Woodbury home.

“She kept it very secret because she wanted to continue being the crazy working lady that she is,” her daughter said about the disease. “She was mostly dealing with anemia but recently her platelets were at a very low level. When you have no platelets, you just have a very horrible bleed. There was no way to do surgery. There was nothing you could do.”

Typically reluctant to make a fuss, Jacobs had refused to call 911 but was taken by family to Syosset Hospital, where an infusion of platelets was futile, her daughter said.

She was transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she died at 9:30 p.m., not long after she and her other daughter, Jackie Herschander of East Setauket, sang “You Are My Sunshine” to each other, Jacobs-Geller said.

“I’m stunned,” family friend Sherry Gutes said. “I knew her as a grandma and a loving mom. Sweet and humble and completely dedicated to her community.”

Jacobs, formerly a teacher in the Elmont school district, took office with the Nassau legislature in 1996. She quickly took a leadership role on several issues facing the legislature and became its presiding officer in 2000 after Democrats won the majority.

She served as legislative leader through 2008.

Before her election to the legislature, Jacobs had already established herself as a civic leader and community activist in Oyster Bay. She belonged to several community organizations, according to the Nassau County Legislature’s website.

Those who knew her said she was tireless. Jacobs-Geller recalled how the family’s Woodbury home had no power after superstorm Sandy, but her mother called the power company by candlelight to make sure others got electricity restored.

At the time of her death, Jacobs was director of community relations for Northwell Health. She also was a member of the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, Hadassah, the Sierra Club and North Shore Synagogue, according to the website.

Jacobs, a widow, had three children and nine grandchildren.

With David M. Schwartz

