The running mates’ debate

What can viewers expect from Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate?

Substance before mudslinging — that’s what former advisers to Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence told Newsday’s Emily Ngo.

“I think you will find a very civil debate,” said Viola Baskerville, who was secretary of administration under Kaine, during his time as Virginia governor.

Curt Smith, who advised Pence, the governor of Indiana, in debate prep for his congressional and gubernatorial campaigns said: “It might be refreshing and positive for the American public to see two committed public servants disagree without being disagreeable.”

Pence attended the first presidential debate at Hofstra University last week to prepare him for the drama and chaotic atmosphere of the national debate stage, his campaign aides told The New York Times.

Kaine told reporters last month that part of his debate prep included finding ways to tie Pence to Donald Trump’s record.

The 90-minute debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, starts at 9 p.m. and will be moderated by CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano.

Foundation ordered to stop fundraising

The Trump Foundation, already under scrutiny for questionable spending, was ordered by the New York State attorney general’s office on Monday to stop soliciting donations.

A review by the office of state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, a Democrat, found Trump’s philanthropic venture violated state law by not filing annual disclosures with the state, reports Newsday’s Michael Gormley.

Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said the campaign was “very concerned about the political motives” behind the state probe, but added the foundation “nevertheless intends to cooperate” with the investigation.

Who’s up in post-debate polling

A new batch of national and state polls show Democrat Hillary Clinton received a boost from her performance at last week’s first presidential debate.

Clinton has a 5-point polling edge over Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, in a CNN/ORC poll released Monday, and a 6-point lead in a Politico/Morning Consult poll of likely voters.

Post-debate polls of in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina also show Clinton pulling ahead by 3 to 5 points, though she continues to trail Trump in Ohio, where he holds a 5-point lead.

Heading into the second debate on Sunday, a larger portion of voters believe Clinton will outperform Trump — 44 percent of voters said the former secretary of state would beat Trump in their second faceoff, compared to 22 percent who said Trump would deliver the better performance, according to Politico.

Clinton’s take on tax leak

Clinton, campaigning in the nation’s Rust Belt, capitalized on a New York Times report that found her rival declared a $916 million loss on his income taxes back in 1995, which made him eligible to avoid paying taxes for 18 years.

“What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?” Clinton asked a crowd in downtown Toledo, taking aim at Trump’s penchant for touting his business prowess.

Clinton’s campaign also released a one-minute video labeling Trump “a business failure who has gotten rich at your expense.”

The video shows Trump touting his credentials as “a good businessman” followed by clips of his campaign surrogates defending his tax write-off on the Sunday morning news circuit.

“Trump was taking from America with both hands and leaving the rest of us with the bill,” Clinton told the Toledo crowd.

What’s brilliant to Trump

Trump looked to reframe the conversation surrounding the revelations of his 1995 income tax return, telling a rally of supporters “fixing our broken tax code” was one of the main reasons he was running for president.

“I’ve been saying from the beginning of this campaign how ridiculous, complex and yes, unfair, the tax system is,” Trump told some 2,000 supporters in Pueblo, Colorado.

Meanwhile, he also touted “brilliantly” using the tax laws for his benefit.

“As a businessman and real estate developer, I have legally used the tax laws to my benefit and to the benefit of my company, my investors and my employees,” Trump said. “ I mean, honestly, I have brilliantly — I have brilliantly used those laws.”

What else is happening: