War of nerves

By Donald Trump’s standards, his latest words on North Korea and its nuclear weapons program were measured, if not exactly calming.

“I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace,” the president told Fox News. But Trump said the U.S. has been “outplayed” by North Korea since Bill Clinton’s days.

Vice President Mike Pence, visiting South Korea, said the “failed policy of strategic patience” is over — meaning the U.S. won’t let Kim Jong Un get to the point where he can make good on nuclear threats against the U.S.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump does not plan to announce any “red lines” threatening military action. “He holds his cards close to the vest, and I think you’re not going to see him telegraphing how he’s going to respond to any military or other situation going forward,” Spicer said.

Spicer added “there are a lot of tools left” to rein in Kim, and said China’s efforts to apply economic pressure were “encouraging.” But Pence warned, “All options are on the table.”

New push on jobs, trade

Trump plans to visit a Wisconsin toolmaking factory Tuesday to sign an executive order backing up his “Buy American, Hire American” pledge, reports Newsday’s Emily Ngo.

He will call for an assessment of the H-1B guest worker visa program that critics say results in foreign workers displacing American workers and undercutting wages. It also would review trade deals, waivers and exceptions that put U.S. products and services at a disadvantage in the global public-procurement market, officials said.

In a preview briefing, an official sidestepped a question about the use of visas to hire foreign workers at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Maybe when hell freezes over?

On the eve of Tuesday’s income-tax filing deadline, Spicer was asked if Trump has decided to never release his returns.

“We’ll have to get back to you on that,” he replied.

Trump’s repeated excuse has been that his returns going back many years are under audit, but he hasn’t backed that up with documentation.

Believe him?

Trump’s approval ratings continue to hover just above 40%, but there has been a sharp drop in voters’ faith that he’ll keep his promises, from 62% in February to 45%, according to a Gallup Poll.

The poll, taken April 5-9, did not reflect some of Trump’s more recent shifts, but it was underway when Trump launched his missile strike on Syria, reversing a policy on not confronting Bashar Assad’s regime.

The survey also came after the failure of his first effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It’s how he rolls

The Trump White House’s first Easter Egg Roll went off smoothly, despite a late start in planning, with Melania Trump hosting and 21,000 visitors on the South Lawn of the Executive Mansion.

Trump did seem to miss a cue during the singing of the national anthem. The first lady and son Barron raised their right hands to cover their hearts when it began, but the president’s arms remained at his sides.

Melania gently tapped him, and Trump moved his hand to the proper position. (Video here.)

