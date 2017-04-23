Nassau Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) has yet to endorse the Democratic Party candidate for county executive this fall, Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin).

Abrahams has yet to invite Curran back into meetings of the Democratic caucus or allow her to talk with senior Democratic staff since she broke with party colleagues last October to cast a late-night vote with Republicans to approve $50 million in capital borrowing. Democrats had jointly opposed borrowing unless Republicans agreed to creating an independent office of inspector general to vet county contracts.

Now, the husband of one of Abraham’s legislative aides has joined the ticket of one of Curran’s opponents for the Democratic nomination.

County Comptroller George Maragos, who is running a primary for the Democratic line, last week announced that Carl DeHaney Jr. of Roosevelt, who works in the county’s Human Services department and serves as an elected commissioner in Hempstead’s Sanitary District 2, will be his running mate for county clerk. The Democratic Party has endorsed Dean Bennett for clerk.

DeHaney’s wife, Kimberly, has worked as a seasonal clerk for Abrahams since January 2012 and earned $31,676 last year, records show.

So which ticket is Abrahams supporting?

A spokeswoman said Abrahams was away and could not be reached. She said Kimberly DeHaney was not available.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive is Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove).

Celeste Hadrick