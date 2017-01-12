Nassau Legis. Laura Curran, a Democratic candidate for county executive, announced an ethics plan Thursday that includes term limits for county officials, strengthened financial disclosure and hiring of an inspector general for contracting.
The plan followed the arrests in October of Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto on federal corruption charges. All have pleaded not guilty.
At a news conference outside her home in Baldwin, Curran said taxpayers “are tired of watching career politicians waste their money.” She said her proposals, most of which require approval by the GOP-controlled county legislature, would overhaul ethics laws, empower whistleblowers and “end the culture of corruption.”
Curran said her administration would “end the era of nepotism” in county hiring and expand financial disclosure by Nassau employees to include relatives of county contractors.
The second-term lawmaker also wants to impose a limit of two four-year terms for the county executive, comptroller and clerk and six two-year terms for county legislators. Suffolk, Westchester and New York City have term limits on elected officials.
Mangano spokesman Brian Nevin accused Curran of “mudslinging” and “distorting” the county executive’s record.
“The fact remains that the Mangano administration and county legislature enacted some of the most comprehensive and transparent ethics and oversight laws in the nation despite years of Democrats failing to do so when they controlled the legislature,” he said.
Mangano has yet to announce if he will run for a third term. GOP sources said this week it is unlikely they will renominate him.
County Comptroller George Maragos and Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) have also declared Democratic candidacies for county executive while Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman is mulling a run.
