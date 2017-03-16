HIGHLIGHTS Immigration, labor, faith groups say executive orders are ‘discriminatory’

King says policy is a matter of national security and ‘an anti-terrorist ban’

A coalition of immigrant, labor and faith groups on Long Island is calling on Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin to reverse their positions and oppose travel and refugee restrictions sought by the Trump administration in two executive orders.

Ten groups, brought together by the Long Island Civic Engagement Table in Brentwood, sent letters Thursday to King (R-Seaford) and Zeldin (R-Shirley), demanding that they oppose the orders to halt entry from certain Muslim-majority countries and suspend the refugee program.

The letters said the restrictions constitute a “ban that seeks to exclude human beings based on nothing but their religion or country of origin.”

King, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, defended the policy as a matter of national security.

“It is not a Muslim ban. It is an anti-terrorist ban,” he said in a phone interview from the nation’s capital. “My concern is to protect the lives of innocent Americans.”

Zeldin had not responded Thursday. In January, he told Newsday that he supported the executive order but said there were “challenges” over how it was implemented, as people coming from the specified countries found themselves detained at airports.

The two congressmen have backed the travel restrictions, which were included in two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump to temporarily block the entry of immigrants, refugees and visitors from nations deemed to represent terror threats. The administration proposed the temporary measures while it looks into stronger vetting procedures.

Both Trump’s initial order of Jan. 27 and the revised order of March 6 have been blocked by federal judges hearing challenges of their constitutionality. The revised order was set to become effective Thursday before judges in Hawaii and Maryland issued orders stopping it.

The Long Island advocacy organizations include the labor union 32 BJ SEIU, which is the largest such service employees’ group in the country, and The Muslim Center of Long Island in Bay Shore.

The letters said the restrictions single out Muslims and will cause unnecessary suffering to immigrants and refugees who already have undergone rigorous screenings.

“We expect our representatives to stand up for all of their constituents and speak out against xenophobia and bigotry in all forms,” the letter says. “Your support for this ban under the pretext of national security is concerning, and your silence on the Trump administration’s scapegoating and continued dishonest, dangerous rhetoric about Muslims, refugees and immigrants is unacceptable.”

The groups asked that the congressmen reply to their letter within a week and also meet with them.

King, in the interview, said he didn’t appreciate the characterization of the policy as bigoted. He said a meeting with the groups would be “a waste of time.”

“I am concerned with stopping terrorism and that’s what I want to spend my time doing,” King said. The countries in both executive orders were flagged as terror threats by the administration of President Barack Obama and Congress, he noted.

Countries in the order issued earlier this month include Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraq, included in the January order, was dropped. All those countries have Muslim majorities.

The order also seeks to suspend admittance of all refugees, as did the initial action in January.

The Long Island advocates said King and Zeldin have not hosted town halls recently in their communities. That has left “sizable portions of their districts out of important conversations,” said Gabriela Castillo, coordinator of the Long Island Civic Engagement Table.

Muhammad Jabbar, imam of The Muslim Center of Long Island, also known as Masjid Darul Qur’an, said the restrictions are hurting his community even though they have not been implemented. Many Muslims, he said, are afraid of being kept out of the country if they travel and others have experienced increased scrutiny at airports.

“There are so many of our attendees who have fear in their minds,” Jabbar said. “We want them [the congressmen] to pay heed to these genuine demands of their electorate here.”