The Long Island Association, the region’s largest business organization, is shuffling the speakers’ roster for its annual “state of the counties” breakfast with the Nassau and Suffolk county executives in favor of State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and two town supervisors.
The association, which has dubbed the Jan. 13 event a “state of the region report,” denied that the change had anything to do with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s arrest in October on federal corruption charges. Mangano, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty.
“It wasn’t about Ed; it wasn’t about Steve,” said LIA spokesman Matt Cohen, referring to Mangano and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat. “It was wanting to do something different.”
Mangano’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.
This year, Flanagan (R-East Northport) will be joined by Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino and Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward Romaine, both Republicans. An LIA flier bills Santino and Romaine as “supervisors from the two largest towns in New York State.”
Cohen said that as more organizations have begun hosting events with both county executives, the association thought it would “try to mix it up.” He said the LIA’s breakfast usually tries to feature other keynote speakers in addition to the county executives.
The event typically features reports from elected leaders about large infrastructure and development projects that are in the works, and local priorities for the upcoming state legislative session.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.