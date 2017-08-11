Long Beach Democratic candidates head to court Friday for the start of a civil trial over petitions filed to appear on the ballot for a Sept. 12 primary.

Long Beach Independent Democratic Party leader Darlene Tangney and City Council members Scott Mandel and Chumi Diamond are challenging the petitions of potential primary candidates Barbara Bernardino, Joe Miccio and Runnie Myles.

Tangney and the two incumbents are challenging the petitions filed by the challengers, which carried more than 1,200 signatures. Candidates are required to file 500 eligible signatures to appear on the ballot.

Nassau Supreme Court Judge James P. McCormack’s ruling could determine whether the primary takes place next month.

The lawsuit argues that the challengers did not file enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, that some of the signatures may have been forged or fraudulent without voters’ knowledge. Other challenges to the petitions include technical errors, such as filing dates or incorrect addresses of Long Beach voters.

Bernardino, Miccio and Myles have defended their petitions as valid and collected from Long Beach residents. Miccio has said the Independent Democrats and incumbents are backed by Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs and are attempting to stop Long Beach residents from voting for their candidates during the primary.

Diamond and Mandel are running on a ticket with West End Civic Association President John Bendo, who was not involved in the lawsuit. The primary challengers did not contest the incumbent ticket’s signatures.