This is the first in a series of profiles of Long Islanders in the Trump era.

James Robitsek spends nearly every Saturday by the side of a Long Island highway with his cardboard cutouts of President Donald Trump and with Frank Sinatra blasting from his stereo.

In what one could call a weekly ritual of roadside democracy, standing with Robitsek are fellow Trump supporters, while on the other side of Route 25A in Setauket stand Long Islanders who oppose the president.

In between runs a steady stream of cars, with one occasionally honking its horn or the driver cheering to show support for one side or the other.

The 49-year-old electrician from Setauket said he’s been for “Trump since day one, since the day he came down the escalator and announced it.”

Before Trump, he said he just “voted and did my duty and that was it.”

But to Robitsek, Trump speaks like a “normal guy.” He said he finds Trump appealing because of issues like the Mexican wall, revamping Obamacare, illegal immigration and “destroying ISIS.”

“Trump’s for the working man,” Robitsek said.

He said he thinks Trump is doing great, despite the resistance he’s facing, including from Republicans. Robitsek believes Trump “hit the nail on the head” in his news conference on Charlottesville, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and echoed him on where the removal of monuments ends. As Robitsek put it, “Are you going to take down the Washington Monument because he owned slaves?”

In January he went to the president’s inauguration. He started demonstrating after he saw a local Women’s March, which he viewed as an anti-Trump rally.

He says he’s at his spot for a few hours on Route 25A, near the intersection with North Country Road, nearly every Saturday (the main exception being rain).

Standing with Robitsek on a recent Saturday was Howard Ross, 74, of Setauket, who said he began demonstrating there in 2001, after 9/11. Domenick Ercolano, 92, of Nesconset, has also been going there for 16 years. He said he saw Ross all alone with an American flag. “So I stayed with him. And from that, we built what we have today,” the World War II veteran said of their group, which became the North Country Patriots. (Robitsek started the Setauket Patriots, whose Facebook page he runs.)

A small number of people were spread along their side of the road, which was decorated with American flags, Trump banners and signs reading “Peace Thru Strength” and “Free Stuff or Freedom.”

One of Robitsek’s Trump cutouts holds a sign bearing the messages “Hillary Lost” and “I Won, Deal with it Snowflakes,” using the term for “Anyone who is offended by anything,” he explained.

Robitsek said he uses that sign to try to get the other side riled up.

“I had this one made up just for them. And I point it right at them every week,” he said.

The other side was not riled. That’s where the North Country Peace Group has been advocating for nonviolence, peace and justice on Saturdays since 2002.

“To me, it’s just street theater,” said Myrna Gordon of Port Jefferson, a retired public school teacher and lifelong political activist, of Robitsek’s cardboard Trumps.

“We’re not here to confront them. That’s not why we’re here. But they seem to be here to confront us,” said Susan Perretti, 64, a writer and activist from Setauket.

One point of contention was Robitsek’s music, which he plays from a boombox in a wagon. A Town of Brookhaven code enforcement officer appeared — the third time he had been called there about a noise complaint, Robitsek said — but nothing came of it.

“The truth is the cars going by are louder than the music,” Robitsek said, adding that the protesters “are trying to shut down free speech.”

He added music to his routine in May. The playlist includes Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and “My Way,” and John Philip Sousa.

“I’ve got every corny patriotic song on there. It’s great,” he said, smiling.

“My goal is to go to the White House and meet Trump. I hope that this leads to something bigger,” Robitsek said before driving away.

Are you interested in being featured in this series? Email edward.colby@newsday.com.