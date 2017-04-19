The Oyster Bay Democrats on Wednesday announced their slate of candidates to challenge Republican control over town government.
The Democrats have chosen Marc Herman, a Woodbury dentist and former president of the Syosset school board, to oppose Republican Joseph Saladino for town supervisor. Saladino, a Republican, was appointed in January to replace John Venditto, who resigned to focus on his legal defense in a federal corruption case.
The Democrats also announced three candidates for town board: Robert Freier, an executive recruiter from Woodbury who regularly speaks at town board meetings; James Versocki, an attorney from Sea Cliff; and Eva Pearson, a veteran of the first Gulf War and an academic.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.