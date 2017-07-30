Attorney Megan C. Ryan has been named general counsel of the Nassau Heath Care Corp., which runs the Nassau University Medical Center, for an annual salary of $300,000.
Ryan, a North Merrick Republican committeewoman, replaces the late John Ciotti, a former Republican Nassau County legislator who died of a heart attack in January.
Ryan was hired originally in April 2015 to serve as the chief compliance officer for the Nassau-Queens state program aimed at improving health care access for Medicaid patients. She became the chief compliance officer for NHCC in February 2016 and was promoted to general counsel last month, said hospital spokeswoman Shelley Lotenberg.
The health care board also appointed attorney Eric Zeni, of Levittown, to replace former deputy general counsel Thomas Alfano. Zeni will earn $198,000 a year, Lotenberg said.
Alfano, a former Republican state assemblyman who represented North Valley Stream, left the hospital staff to become a partner at the law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolk and Carone in Lake Success.
Zeni, who started in the hospital’s legal department on July 3, had been in private practice before his appointment, Lotenberg said.
