Former Suffolk Legis. Michael O’Donohoe has joined the fray in the race for Huntington Town supervisor.
O’Donohoe, 68, a Conservative, screened last week with the Huntington Conservative Committee along with Eugene Cook, an Independence Party member who two years ago ran for supervisor with GOP backing but lost a close election.
O’Donohoe, 68, spent eight years as a county lawmaker and later 22 years as Suffolk Commissioner of Jurors. “I’m putting myself out there,” he said.
His main concern is the increasing gang violence in the town. “The gang problem is really terrifying and we really need to push on it,” O’Donohoe said.
Frank Tinari, Suffolk and Huntington Conservative chairman, said O’Donohoe asked to be screened. Tinari said the party also has invited town board member Tracey Edwards, a Democratic supervisor candidate, to appear before the committee.
Tinari declined to comment on how O’Donohoe did at the screening or on his prospects for the minor party nomination.
