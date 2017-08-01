End of an error

In 45-plus years as a Marine, John F. Kelly commanded more than a few good men. Within days after he was named White House chief of staff, the former four-star general told Donald Trump: You can’t handle the Mooch.

And so ended the short but spectacularly turbulent reign of Anthony Scaramucci as Trump’s communications director. Minutes after Trump officially swore him in to bring order and discipline to the White House, Kelly cashiered the mouthy Long Islander.

Trump hadn’t seemed much bothered last week by Scaramucci’s profanity-riddled rants to a New Yorker reporter. Some in the White House said it helped grease the exit of one of Scaramucci’s targets, chief of staff Reince Priebus.

But reports say Kelly found the Wall Street figure’s behavior abhorrent and embarrassing, and Trump came around.

“The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position and he didn’t want to burden General Kelly,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A fine-tuned machine

“No WH chaos!” insisted a Trump tweet in the morning shortly before he swore in Kelly to fix the chaos.

To review, here’s what’s happened since just July 21:

Scaramucci hired as communications director. Sean Spicer quits as press secretary in protest. Trump trashes Attorney General Jeff Sessions almost daily. Obamacare repeal fails in Senate. Scaramucci threatens mass firings to stop leaks. Scaramucci profanely and happily predicts Priebus’ ouster as chief of staff. Priebus is sent packing. Kelly is named chief of staff. Kelly boots Scaramucci.

At 10 days, Scaramucci lasted half as long as National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

But Trump seemed pleased in an evening tweet: “A great day at the White House!”

No soft landing

ABC News said Scaramucci’s allies floated the idea of letting him return to his previous gig — chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank — but Sanders said he “does not have a role at this time” with the Trump administration.

If Washington has seen the last of Scaramucci, he at least left a legacy of quotes. CNN compiled this collection of 10 memorable lines.

The take-away: Too far

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Smashing the MS-13 gang is a popular goal, one a wide consensus of Long Islanders can get behind. But Trump, as is his wont, went too far for some — police departments among them — with his aside in Brentwood Friday about headbanging suspects as they’re taken away, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

“I believe he was making a joke at the time,” Sanders said at her briefing Monday.

It was one of several instances in just the course of a week in which Trump’s rally-style tough talk drifted out of sync with the occasion.

Feeling a Trump boost

Trump on Monday tweeted, for the second time in four days, a Fox News clip of Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco praising the administration for boosting law enforcement officers, Newsday’s Ngo reports.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Interviewed by “Fox and Friends” on the morning of Trump’s visit, DeMarco said, “For the past eight years, cops have been made to feel like they were the problem, and they’re really the solution, and President Trump has stood behind them.”

Unlike the Suffolk police department, DeMarco told Newsday, he did not take issue with Trump’s suggestion that law enforcement officers be rough on detainees. He called it an “attempt at cop humor.”

Gang couldn’t collude straight

Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner reportedly told Capitol Hill interns Monday that the 2016 campaign couldn’t have colluded with the Russians because it was too disorganized — “but we couldn’t even collude with our local offices.”

The off-the-record remarks were reported by Foreign Policy magazine’s website, based on notes from a source.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported Trump’s legal advisers are worried about the misleading statements he initially ordered put out about son Donald Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer amid a promise of dirt from Moscow on Hillary Clinton.

What else is happening