Republican leaders of the Nassau Legislature on Monday called for the resignation of GOP County Executive Edward Mangano, the first time they have done so in the nearly six months since Mangano was indicted on federal corruption charges.

At an unusual news conference in front of the county’s legislature and executive building in Mineola, Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves (R-East Meadow) stood with eight of the majority’s 12 members and said she had written, “with a great deal of sorrow,” a letter to Mangano requesting he step down.

As she spoke, aides to Mangano — who only hours earlier had given his State of the County address from the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum — listened from an open second-story window.

“This is one of the hardest things, I think, any of us have to do,” said Gonsalves, whose seat, like those of all 19 county legislators, is up for election in November.

“There is a cloud over county government and it’s our obligation to try, to the best of our ability, to remove that cloud and do what it is best for the citizens of Nassau County,” she said.

The letter to Mangano, co-signed by the deputy and alternate presiding officers, Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) and Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence), respectively, stated: “It is not for us to determine your guilt or innocence and I have no intention of doing so,” and credited him with a “positive legacy.

“However, we cannot ignore the perception that the allegations against you have created. Our constituents no longer believe that you are working for their benefit.”

The GOP lawmakers’ exceptional split with Mangano — after years of backing nearly all of his measures — comes as Mangano has repeatedly delayed making a decision on whether he will seek a third term.

He was charged in October with receiving bribes and kickbacks from restaurateur Harendra Singh, a longtime friend, in exchange for benefits, including a county contract.

Mangano has pleaded not guilty, and rejected all previous calls that he step down. His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

In a statement responding to Gonsalves’ letter, Mangano criticized Gonsalves and the other Republicans who attended the news conference.

“This is election season nonsense and it is offending that an elected official who is charged with upholding the Constitution would trample on another’s Constitutional rights,” Mangano said.

He called out Gonsalves for reporting violations committed by her campaign committee.

In August, a state judge ruled that Friends for Norma Gonsalves violated campaign-finance disclosure laws eight times between 2013 and 2015, and imposed a $14,000 fine on the committee.

“I ask that residents see these shenanigans for what they are — a cheap political stunt orchestrated by a politician who, herself, broke the law,” Mangano said.

A Gonsalves spokesman has noted that the court found against the committee and not against the presiding officer.

Monday’s news conference was held about a month before the county Republican committee typically nominates candidates to run in the fall. This year, the county executive, comptroller, clerk and all 19 legislative seats are up for election.

Asked why they only now were asking for Mangano to resign for the first time, Gonsalves cited last week’s indictment of Hempstead Town Councilman Edward Ambrosino on income tax evasion and wire fraud.

Ambrosino, who has long-standing personal and business ties to Mangano, is charged with failing to pay more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income — most of which came from contracts with county agencies.

“Enough is enough,” Gonsalves said.

Nicolello added: “We’ve struggled with what to do, adding that development on Friday, we reached the point where we couldn’t just stand idly by.”

Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello could not be reached for comment Monday, but party sources have said since early this year that he is likely to back another candidate for county executive.

Three Democrats, meanwhile, have announced bids for county executive: County Legis. Laura Curran of Baldwin, County Comptroller George Maragos and Assemb. Charles Lavine of Glen Cove. All have all previously called for Mangano to resign.

With Robert Brodsky