Two of Nassau’s public labor unions are hedging their bets in the November county executive race, contributing to Democratic Legis. Laura Curran and former State Sen. Jack Martins, the GOP nominee.
The Police Benevolent Association gave $3,200 to Curran, of Baldwin, and $1,250 to Martins, according to State Board of Elections campaign filings covering activity from mid-January through mid-July.
The Sheriff’s Correction Officer Benevolent Association gave $500 each to Martins and Curran. County Comptroller George Maragos, Curran’s Democratic primary opponent, got no labor money.
“They’re both good candidates so this was a gesture,” said Brian Sullivan, president of the Corrections union, which is planning an endorsement after the September primary. “But we are hedging our bets now.”
PBA president James McDermott did not respond to a request for comment.
Nassau’s Superior Officer’s Association and Detective’s Association each gave $500 to Martins but did not contribute to Curran.
Contracts for all five of Nassau’s major labor unions, including the Civil Service Employees Association, expire at the end of 2017.
The Committee for Fair Property Taxes, the political action committee of the county’s largest residential tax refund firms, gave $5,000 to Curran and $1,000 to Martins.
Robert Brodsky
