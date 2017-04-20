Long Island’s first large-scale energy-storage battery would be placed on a parcel of land owned by National Grid in East Hampton that will also serve as the receiving station for the South Fork wind farm, a project designed to help meet rising power demand on the South Fork.

In papers filed this week with the state Public Service Commission, National Grid said it will lease space for the big battery on a section of undeveloped land it already owns at 3 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton. The property also houses four small peak-power generators owned by National Grid and a LIPA substation.

The battery and another planned for Southampton will be owned and operated by a 50-50 National Grid and NextEra Energy joint venture called Long Island Energy Storage Holdings. National Grid and NextEra are working together on other energy projects, including the largest proposed solar farm in the state near the never-opened Shoreham nuclear plant and a proposed overhaul of the E.F. Barrett plant in Island Park.

The East Hampton battery, which LIPA selected last year, will have a 5-megawatt capacity and provide up to 40 megawatt hours of energy to the grid and will be placed at the substation. Substations step down high voltage from energy sources to lower voltages used in homes and businesses.

National Grid, which acquired the property in 1998 as part of the Long Island Lighting Co.’s acquisition by its predecessor, KeySpan, said the vacant, undeveloped property “is not needed” for its power generation operations at the site.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

NextEra, which as of 2015 had 50 megawatts of battery storage in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has built battery storage systems as large as 20 megawatts, the company said on its website.

The systems allow the utility to “balance electricity supply and demand instantaneously, while accounting for the intermittency of renewable energy.” When the wind isn’t blowing, for instance, the system can provide steady power for the grid without the sometimes extended startup times of older power plants.

National Grid said it expects to have the battery ready for LIPA by 2018.

Representatives for National Grid, NextEra and LIPA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

National Grid wants to lease the property without the formal consent of the state, according to the documents, citing rules that allow for the transfer or lease if the original cost of the property is less than $100,000 and the company doing so has gross revenue of more than $200 million. The PSC can still determine that the public interest requires its review and written consent.