Although Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has declined to say whether he will seek re-election this November despite federal corruption charges, Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello last week indicated he may have already made the decision for Republican Mangano.
Or did he?
Mondello told a meeting of more than 50 Nassau Republican executive leaders last Thursday that there is likely to be a new county executive candidate this year, according to several leaders who were there. He didn’t name any names, but party insiders suggest candidates could include former State Sen. Jack Martins, Hempstead Town Receiver Donald Clavin and Hempstead Town Board member Bruce Blakeman.
But when asked for comment from Mangano, spokesman Brian Nevin said he reached out to Mondello Friday, who denied saying anything about a new county executive candidate.
“The chairman says, ‘It’s a lie. It’s not true.’ He said we have to address the problems and it will be difficult for us in 2017,” Nevin said. He added that Mondello said, ”You can quote me.”
Nassau GOP headquarters on Friday told Newsday that Mondello was “unavailable and will not be making any comment.”
Mangano has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he traded county work for gifts from indicted restaurateur Harendra Singh.
