A prominent women’s advocacy group is calling on the Nassau County Police Department to withdraw its co-sponsorship from a national community-policing celebration being hosted Aug. 1 in Elmont by Nassau Legis. Carrié Solages, who was recently arrested for domestic violence.

Sonia Ossorio, president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women, said the police department appears “tone-deaf” by participating in an event with Solages — who has pleaded not guilty to the accusations — meant to foster trust between police and the community.

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” Ossorio said in an interview. “It sends the message that crimes of violence against women are not serious. . . . It’s just too serious an issue that we have in society — violence against women in the home, in the workplace — for any police precinct to think that it’s appropriate to go forward with an event to build community trust with someone who’s just been charged with such a crime.”

Solages, 38, a Democrat from Valley Stream, last month was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities alleged that Solages flew into a rage against his girlfriend when he couldn’t find his marijuana stash inside their Dawson Drive home, and that he ultimately grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall.

The girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, as well as the couple’s 3-year-old son, witnessed the alleged assault, authorities have said.

The girlfriend told police, according to court documents, that Solages had been abusing her for more than two years and said: “He always tells me that he owns the police department and the courts. He believes that if I call the police on him, nothing will happen.”

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a Nassau police spokesman, did not immediately provide comment Sunday.

Solages also did not respond.

Solages, who has refused calls from Democrats and Republicans to step down from his elected post, on Wednesday night posted a digital flyer on social media inviting his constituents to this year’s National Night Out celebration at the Fifth Precinct in Elmont — the same precinct where he was handcuffed and held for hours after his arrest. He was released without bail.

National Night Out, which was founded in 1981 in Pennsylvania, seeks to foster good relations between the police and community with block-party type events at police precincts.

Solages’ flyer, which has his name and photo at the top, has two seals of the Nassau police and lists the department as a co-sponsor of the event, which touts “free food, activities, entertainment, music, raffles, giveaways.” The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 5th Precinct, 1655 Dutch Broadway.

“Let us celebrate our police officers and our community,” Solages wrote in an accompanying message, adding: “In the next couple of days I will announce my celebrity friends who will be coming. See you there.”

Ossorio said the police department should act quickly to disinvite Solages from the event.

“It’s clearly bad judgment,” she said. “Every minute that passes that they don’t rectify the situation, it’s not going to be good for this police precinct that’s trying to build community trust.”