Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 76° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    PoliticsLong Island

    NY Sen. Flanagan says he’s completed alcohol rehab ‘for his family’

    Updated
    By  yancey.roy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, seen here on

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, seen here on June 22, 2016, said Sunday he recently completed an alcohol-treatment program. (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said Sunday he recently completed an alcohol-treatment program, saying it was a “step I needed take for myself and for my family.”

    Flanagan, who issued a statement Sunday after an inquiry by Newsday, said he recognized that “alcohol was becoming a crutch to deal with pressure I was under related to my responsibilities as Majority Leader of the New York...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get The 1600 newsletter

    Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone talks about the Contributions to Bellone 2015 Logo from the Long Island payrolls project Long Island town and city payrolls Nassau County seal. Nassau's nonunion salary hikes

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK