Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said Sunday he recently completed an alcohol-treatment program, saying it was a “step I needed take for myself and for my family.”
Flanagan, who issued a statement Sunday after an inquiry by Newsday, said he recognized that “alcohol was becoming a crutch to deal with pressure I was under related to my responsibilities as Majority Leader of the New York...
