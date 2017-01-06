The Oyster Bay Town Board Friday adjourned without choosing a new supervisor after three board members did not attend the meeting.

Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Joseph Muscarella, who has been interim supervisor since longtime Supervisor John Venditto’s resignation took effect Wednesday, called the meeting less than 24 hours before it began and adjourned it for a lack of quorum.

Muscarella told Newsday on Thursday that he expected the board to approve a new supervisor Friday. Venditto, who is facing federal corruption charges, resigned effective Wednesday.

Muscarella said Thursday he was considering Assemb. Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa Park) for supervisor. Saladino’s brother, Jim, was in the board chambers, as was Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti, who said Saladino told him he expected to be named supervisor at Friday’s meeting.

“The person who was expected to be appointed is an old friend and asked me to do the honor of swearing him in,” said Delligatti, a former town supervisor.

Delligatti said Saladino called him Wednesday to tell him he expected to be appointed. He said Saladino did not tell him why he believed he would be the new supervisor.

Saladino could not immediately be reached for comment.

After the meeting, a town employee carried away a large Bible that had sat on a table near board members.

Muscarella, Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Councilman Joseph Pinto were at the meeting. Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia and Councilmen Chris Coschignano and Anthony Macagnone were absent.

Alesia and Macagnone Thursday said they opposed holding a vote so quickly after Venditto’s resignation, which he announced on Tuesday.

Venditto, 67, said he was resigning to concentrate on mounting a legal defense to federal corruption charges for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from former town concessionaire Harendra Singh.