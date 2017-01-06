The Oyster Bay Town Board meets Friday to consider the selection of a new supervisor to replace John Venditto, who resigned as of Wednesday.
Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Joseph Muscarella, who has been acting as interim supervisor since Venditto left office, called the meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Oyster Bay Town Hall.
The announcement, which was released shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, did not identify who would be considered.StoryMeeting set to mull Venditto’s replacementColumnBrown: Another powerful supervisor disgracedStoryIndicted Town Supervisor Venditto resigns today
However, Muscarella said he is considering three potential candidates, including Assemb. Joseph Saladino (R-Massapequa Park), and will put forth one Friday morning. Muscarella declined to name the other people under consideration.
“We’re going to go forward with the best candidate that will represent the Town of Oyster Bay that will end the chapter that we’re currently in and bring brighter days,” Muscarella said.
Muscarella said he expects the board to approve a new supervisor at the meeting.
Saladino did not return calls for comment.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.