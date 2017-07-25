Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino in his Tuesday State of the Town address touted changes in governance since his appointment almost six months ago.

“I am proud of the many milestones of this town board and our dedicated workforce as we have reached so many of our goals in streamlining operations, restoring the public’s trust, enhancing transparency while delivering important services in a very fiscally sound way,” Saladino said.

The speech, which was announced in a news release late Monday afternoon, highlighted changes in the town, some of which began under the administration of former Supervisor John Venditto, who resigned in January after being indicted on corruption charges, and some of which have yet to be enacted.

The speech touched on the town’s reduction of debt and implementation of its revised ethics code — two initiatives that began under Venditto — while mentioning expected changes including the conversion to single stream recycling.

Saladino said in an interview after the meeting that last year’s arrests of Venditto, and last month’s arrests of town employees and former town officials had been an “embarrassment.”

In his speech, Saladino cited “enhanced livestreaming” of town board meetings. Town spokesman Brian Nevin said officials had added high definition video and improved audio since Saladino’s appointment on Jan. 31.

Among the accomplishments Saladino noted were ending some leases and moving municipal operations to town-owned facilities. One lease expired last year. Another is the subject of a lawsuit filed against the town last month by Turnwood Associates LLC seeking $178,408 in back rent after the town allegedly stopped paying rent in January on a Woodbury storage space under a lease that expires in 2020.

Marc Herman, the Democratic candidate for supervisor running against Saladino in the November election, issued a statement criticizing the speech for being made “without any public notification” and said it was “sad that our local government continues to operate in secrecy.”