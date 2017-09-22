The race for Oyster Bay Town Supervisor is officially a five-man contest.

A legal challenge to the petitions filed by Jonathan Clarke has been withdrawn, and the final count to a write-in primary challenging John Mangelli, the Reform party’s pick, failed to knock him off the ballot.

Clarke, a Jericho attorney, submitted 2,447 signatures along with a slate of town board candidates calling itself the Progressive Moose party. The Nassau County Board of Elections invalidated 419 signatures, and court referees invalidated an additional 260 signatures, a Board of Elections official said. That left Clarke with 1,768, more than the 1,500 he needed to get on the ballot. Keith Corbett, an attorney at the Uniondale office of Harris Beach PLLC, represented David J. Ayres and two others challenging Clarke’s petitions.

“We had a good-faith basis to challenge the validity of the candidate’s petitions,” Corbett said Wednesday, the day he withdrew the court challenge. “At this time my clients have chosen not to go forward based on preliminary rulings by judicial hearing officers.”

Mangelli, a Bayville attorney who two years ago lost to former Town Supervisor John Venditto by 99 votes, received 188 out of 263 votes in an “opportunity to ballot” primary, a Board of Elections official said. Under New York State election law, when a candidate’s nomination is uncontested, members of that political party can force a write-in primary by filing an “opportuntiy to ballot” petition with the Board of Elections. The board on Thursday finished its count of absentee and write-in votes, which left Mangelli as the Reform party candidate.

Mangelli and Clarke will appear on the ballot with incumbent Republican Joseph Saladino, Democratic challenger Marc Herman and independent candidate Robert Ripp.