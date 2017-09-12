Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in primaries across Long Island, including the battle for the Democratic nomination for Nassau County executive and the Republican nomination for Suffolk County sheriff.

In all, there are 20 elections for county, town, city and judicial posts from East Hampton to Glen Cove.

Twelve primaries are in Suffolk, including six on the GOP side. They include the countywide primary for sheriff, as well as races for two county legislative districts, and for Smithtown supervisor, clerk and town council.

Suffolk Democrats will pick nominees for a county legislative seat, East Hampton Town council and Huntington supervisor.

Suffolk also has three minor party primaries featuring candidates who have largely already secured Republican or Democratic backing in the general election.

Nassau’s primaries are mainly on the Democratic side. Besides county executive, Democrats will select nominees for county comptroller, county clerk, a county legislative district and Glen Cove City Council.

However, an appellate court late Monday allowed James Coll onto Tuesday’s ballot. Coll is an NYPD detective who had been disqualified from challenging GOP-backed John R. Ferretti II in a GOP primary in Nassau’s 15th legislative district.

The ruling came just 14 hours before polls were set to open. Paper ballots will be distributed Tuesday at 15 polling sites throughout the district, and absentee ballots were to be mailed Monday night, said Democratic county elections Commissioner David Gugerty.

Nassau’s four other primaries are Reform Party battles for judgeships and county legislature in the 15th District.

The highest profile race on Long Island is the Democratic primary for Nassau County executive. County Legis. Laura Curran, of Baldwin, faces county Comptroller George Maragos, who left the Republican Party last year to seek Nassau’s highest office.

Political norms have been turned upside down during the campaign.

Maragos, who has held countywide office for nearly eight years, is running as an anti-establishment “outsider.”

Curran, a former Baldwin school board member who has served in her part-time legislative role for less than four years, has the backing of the Nassau Democratic Committee and nearly every elected Democrat.

She has brought in more than $1 million in campaign contributions, while Maragos is largely self-funding his run.

Curran has attacked Maragos for his past support of Republican County Executive Edward Mangano — who is fighting federal corruption charges and is not seeking re-election — and Maragos’ previous conservative positions on some social issues.

Maragos, who says his political views have evolved, has criticized Curran for raising large amounts of campaign funds from “special interests” such as developers and county vendors.

The two candidates, however, agree on many issues, including term limits for county elected officials and reform of the county property tax assessment system so that homeowners who do not file grievances do not shoulder a disproportionate share of the tax burden.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Jack Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, in November.

In Suffolk’s only countywide primary, Republicans Phil Boyle and Larry Zacarese are vying for the party’s nomination to succeed Sheriff Vincent DeMarco.

DeMarco, a Conservative Party member, did not seek re-election. His decision came after the party withdrew its support for him after DeMarco helped spur a federal criminal investigation of former Suffolk Conservative chairman Edward Walsh.

Walsh, a former sheriff’s lieutenant at the county jail, was convicted of collecting $200,000 in salary when he was golfing, gambling and politicking.

County Republicans are backing Boyle, a state senator from Bay Shore, for sheriff. He is trying to fend off a primary challenge from Larry Zacarese, an assistant police chief at Stony Brook University.

The winner of the primary is likely be the next sheriff, as the Democratic nominee, attorney Stuart Besen, has yet to form a campaign committee or actively campaign. The sheriff oversees county jails in Riverhead and Yaphank and about 900 correction officers and 250 sheriff’s deputies.

Boyle, who has the Conservative and Indepedence Party lines in November, touts his experience passing criminal justice-related legislation in Albany. He points to his chairmanship of a state opiate task force as evidence he’s best suited to tackle the heroin epidemic.

Zacarese, who is also backed by the minor Reform Party, says he is the only candidate with direct law enforcement experience. Zacarese served with the New York Police Department before coming to Stony Brook, where he has headed the university emergency management office.

Both candidates say they will focus on battling opioid abuse and gangs such as MS-13, and to work with immigrant communities that are vulnerable to crime and drugs.

Voters with questions about their polling place or primary races in their area can call the Nassau Board of Elections at 516-571-VOTE (8683) or 516-571-2411, or the Suffolk Board of Elections at 631-852-4500.

