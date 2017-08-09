Saber-rattled

Americans were already anxious about the potential for a military conflict with North Korea before President Donald Trump’s warning to Pyongyang Tuesday of “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

A CBS News poll conducted Aug. 3-6 found 72% of those surveyed reported unease about a possible conflict over the nuclear threat, and only 26% said they are “confident things will be resolved.” Confidence was also thin — 35% — on Trump’s ability to handle the situation.

Trump’s remarks — delivered from the clubhouse of his New Jersey golf club (video here) — came after reports that North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit inside its missiles and a threat from Kim Jong Un’s regime of “physical action” in retaliation for tougher UN sanctions.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said. Such threats are so commonplace it’s as if they’re on a playback loop, and Trump did not define what level of threat would trigger a response. But hours later, North Korea raised the possibility of a missile strike on Guam. See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Critics: Dial it down

Democrats and at least one Republican found Trump’s comments unsettling.

“This sounds more like a statement from the ‘Supreme Leader’ of North Korea than from the President of the United States,” tweeted Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City).

“The situation on the Korean Peninsula is already volatile enough. President Trump is not helping the situation with his bombastic comments,” tweeted Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told a Phoenix radio station: “I take exception to the president’s comments because you’ve got to be sure that you can do what you say you’re going to do.”

The take-away: Define leaking

Given Trump’s demand for a crackdown on leaks, his first stirring on Twitter Tuesday morning was a puzzler.

It was a retweet, Newsday’s Dan Janison writes, of a Fox News report that U.S. spy satellites detected North Korea moving cruise missiles into patrol boats. That’s sensitive military intelligence passed along by sources.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley called the report “classified information” — and the reporting of it “a shame.”

As commander-in-chief, Trump could put out the information directly. So why the retweet?

Meanwhile ...

North Korea nuclear brinkmanship aside, it was business as usual on Trump Twitter Tuesday.

With still more polls showing his approval mired in the thirty-something range, he complained: “After 200 days, rarely has any Administration achieved what we have achieved. not even close! Don’t believe the Fake News Suppression Polls!”

There was also a ritual shot at The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Taking Afghanistan War private

Erik Prince, who founded the Blackwater defense contracting firm — and is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — is openly lobbying for a plan opposed by Trump’s national security officials to use more military contractors in Afghanistan instead of U.S. troops.

Prince said on CNN that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster “does not like this idea because he is a three-star conventional Army general, and he is wedded to that idea that the U.S. Army is going to solve this.” He said his idea got a better reception from political strategist Steve Bannon.

Pledge on opioid fight

Trump hosted a meeting at his golf club on opioid addiction and pledged, “We will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win.” He did not announce any new policy.

A commission led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has called on the president to declare a national emergency.

What else is happening