Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 45° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    PoliticsLong Island

    President Barack Obama's farewell address

    President Barack Obama waves as he is joined
    Caption

    President Barack Obama is joined by first lady Michelle Obama after delivering his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

    1 of 17

    More Photos

    Places we loved on Long Island Fall scenes on Long Island See who got hired, promoted on Long Island 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years 125 unforgettable photos of LI homecomings 2016 Peek inside LI's most lavish homes See who's been getting married on LI 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI
    Upload Photo

    January 10, 2017 10:42 PM

    President Barack Obama delivers his final presidential address in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2016.

    Get The 1600 newsletter

    Our inside look at the Donald Trump transition and administration.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.