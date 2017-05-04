President Donald Trump will arrive in New York City Thursday afternoon amid heightened security for his first trip back to his hometown since taking office.

Trump is scheduled to arrive aboard Air Force One at Kennedy Airport at about 3 p.m. for a 4 p.m. meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Peninsula Hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to a schedule released Wednesday night by the White House.

The upscale hotel on Fifth Avenue is a block away from Trump Tower, where police barricades have been set up to control scores of protesters who are expected to demonstrate.

Later in the evening, at about 7 p.m., Trump will speak at an event aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side, where he will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea — a major World War II naval battle fought by U.S. and Australian forces against the Japanese.

Protests organized by dozens of civil rights, immigration and women’s advocacy groups, including the Working Families Party and Make the Road NY, are set to take place near the museum, according to social media posts promoting the events.

“He is giving a speech in full view of the Statue of Liberty and it’s almost like he doesn’t know it exists,” said Joe Dinkin, a spokesman for the Working Families Party, who said the liberal leaning political group opposes Trump’s stance on immigration and his efforts to deny entry to travelers from a set of predominantly Muslim countries through a pair of executive orders now tied up in the courts.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

About 1,000 NYPD officers are assigned to Trump’s first homecoming since the native New Yorker’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to an NYPD official. The department has also deployed gunboats to the Hudson River to secure the Intrepid, a decommissioned U.S. naval vessel that now serves as a museum.

Trump’s meeting with Turnbull marks their first face-to-face encounter since a reportedly heated telephone exchange in January, in which Trump denounced a refugee resettlement deal reached between Australia and the U.S. under the Obama administration.

Turnbull told Australian reporters on Wednesday that reports of the call “were pretty exaggerated.”

“I’m sure we’ll get on very well,” Turnbull said of meeting Trump.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last week that Trump “looks forward to meeting the prime minister and to strengthening the enduring bonds, deep friendship and close alliance between the United States and Australia.”

With Matthew Chayes