Challengers have filed to run primaries in three battleground districts in the Suffolk County Legislature, where candidates need 500 signatures to qualify.

Michael McElwee of West Islip, son-in-law of term-limited Legis. Tom Barraga (R-West Islip), has filed petitions to challenge GOP designee Steve Flotteron of Brightwaters, an Islip Town board member, for his father-in-law’s 11th district seat. Flotteron, who has the Conservative and Independence lines, said he filed nearly 1,000 signatures; McElwee said he filed 1,225.

In the 6th District, Republican challenger Frank Vetro of Miller Place filed petitions to challenge GOP designee Gary Pollakusky of Rocky Point, a marketing executive. Both said they filed about 900 signatures for the right to take on incumbent Democratic Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) in November.

Democratic Legis. Monica Martinez of Brentwood, meanwhile, faces a primary for her 9th District seat from Angela Ramos, the wife of veteran Assemb. Philip Ramos (D-Brentwood), who in the past backed Martinez. Angela Ramos filed 3,200 signatures; Martinez filed 1,053 signatures, according to party officials.

In Huntington, Darryl St. George, a Northport High School teacher, filed 2,038 signatures to challenge the Democrats’ designated supervisor candidate, Tracey Edwards, currently a town board member. She filed 2,280 signatures.

Both are vying in a party primary for the right to take on Republican Assemb. Chad Luppinacci (R-Huntington Station) to succeed longtime Supervisor Frank Petrone, who is retiring after holding the post since 1993.

In Southampton, environmentalists are waging a Democratic primary for town supervisor by backing Fred Havemeyer, a former 12-year town trustee from Bridgehampton, against incumbent Jay Schneiderman, an Independence Party member who is also the Democrats’ designated candidate. Havemeyer filed 697 signatures. Gordon Herr, the Southampton Democratic chairman, said the party filed more than 1,000 signatures for Schneiderman. A minimum of 500 legitimate signatures are needed.

In East Hampton, Democrat Zachery Cohen of Springs filed 835 signatures, more than twice the 353 signatures needed, to challenge incumbent town board member Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Jeffrey Bragman.