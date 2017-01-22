Republican Ray Perini has not announced his candidacy for a new run for Suffolk District attorney, but he is already starting to raise money.
The former prosecutor, now a defense attorney, confirmed he will be holding a $150-a-head event Feb. 7 at Tango Argentinian Steakhouse in Central Islip.
Perini, 69, of Huntington, four years ago waged a losing GOP primary against Democratic incumbent Thomas Spota, who also had Republican and minor party cross-endorsements for his fourth term. Perini, still has $55,234 in his campaign account.
While Spota has not disclosed his plans for November, his latest fundraising report filed last week showed he raised only $250 in the last six months.
Spota, whose office is under federal investigation, according to sources, has spent $21,377 on legal bills from the Manhattan law firm of Covington and Burling since July, the filings show. Spota has not been accused of any wrongdoing and said he has done nothing wrong.
He has $422,970 in his war chest.
