Rep. Lee Zeldin answered written questions Sunday in Riverhead before a fiery, standing-room-only crowd of more than 200 constituents in his first live town hall since President Donald Trump’s election.

Zeldin, a Republican from Shirley in his second term, stood by his support for legislation to expand rights of concealed-carry permit holders while highlighting differences he has with Trump — including over Russia policy and proposed cuts to the Department of Energy and environmental programs. Zeldin said he still believes that Trump should release his tax returns.

He also complained as the crowd — dominated by Trump opponents — hissed at answers they didn’t like and shouted interruptions.

“I want to be able to answer your questions,” he said. “Some of these answers need more than a quick sound bite.”

During 70 minutes, Republican County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. read 19 questions submitted by the audience on topics including health care, North Korea, immigration visas and the possible Russian influence in the presidential election.

Some attendees complained that he wasn’t answering questions and didn’t allow for follow-up questions.

“We wanted a dialogue and we got a monologue,” said Amy Turner, 64, a retired teacher and attorney from Wainscott. “That was not a town hall. It was droning monologues about the appropriations process.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sean Mills, 55, a high school teacher, said Zeldin came off as “thin-skinned.” Mills said he was never asked his question about whether Zeldin would support an ethics investigation into Trump’s business conflicts of interest.

His wife, Marie Mills, said, “I think if he made himself more available earlier, it wouldn’t be as heated.”

Kennedy called it a “robust conversation.”

“He did what any elected official must do, which is stand in front of constituents and answer questions,” Kennedy said.

Since Trump’s election, progressives have called for Zeldin to hold town hall meetings. They have held rallies and mock town halls while rallying on social media under the hashtag “#whereisleezeldin.”

He had resisted the calls, saying small group meetings would be more productive and expressing concern the meetings would be taken over by “liberal obstructionists.”

About 150 people attended a second town hall at the Portuguese American Hall in Farmingville, moderated by LI News Radio host Jay Oliver.

Zeldin began by citing the areas in which he disagreed with Trump. But some in the crowd again were upset they couldn’t ask the questions directly.

“I want to get in as many questions as we can. Even if you don’t agree,” he said.

Zeldin had supporters in the audience.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“People are so wound up in their partisan views and their hatred of Donald Trump all they do is scream and shout and want to hear themselves talk,” said Tom Neppell, 62, of Belle Terre, who was encouraged by local Republicans to attend.

Brookhaven Democrats had also encouraged members to attend the town halls, audience members said.

Zeldin had another town hall scheduled in Smithtown later Sunday.