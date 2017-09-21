Rep. Peter King harshly criticized fellow Republican Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino on Facebook and in emails for a “cowardly attack” on his daughter, a town councilwoman, and his role in the town’s controversy over ethics reform that has rocked the Island’s longtime GOP stronghold.

King, a former Hempstead Town councilman, has largely stayed out of the dispute, previously saying only that he supports his daughter, Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, who has been pushing to hire an inspector general for the town and been embroiled in a battle with Santino over ethics reform that has often included shouting matches on the town board’s dais.

But late Wednesday night, King’s campaign sent out an email to supporters blasting Santino and followed up with a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“Santino’s response to Erin’s request for an Inspector General was to propose a sham ethics package which basically just reaffirmed the status quo,” King wrote on Facebook.

King, King Sweeney, Santino and Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery could not immediately be reached for comment.

Santino’s ethics package, passed earlier this month in a 4-3 vote after a rancorous, hourslong meeting, included a cap on outside income that limits town board members from earning more than $125,000 in other jobs. King Sweeney and Councilman Bruce Blakeman, who are both attorneys and publicly criticized Santino in recent months, said the cap was aimed at keeping them from running for re-election.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Santino’s cowardly attack against Erin is gutter politics and a flagrant attempt to hide the emptiness of his ‘ethics reforms’ and his refusal to support an Inspector General,” King wrote on Facebook.

Santino also proposed an 11th-hour amendment to his package that stated town board members could provide “full disclosure” of their clients or consulting contracts instead of abiding by the income cap. King Sweeney and Blakeman said they had not been provided a copy of the amendment before the vote but it ultimately passed 4-3. King Sweeney was among the council members voting against the amendment.

“Rather than acknowledge his true motive, Santino shamefully claimed he was doing it to prevent Town Board members from putting ‘personal profit’ before the public interest,” King wrote on Facebook.

King then took aim at Deery, whose annual salary is more than $200,000, and called Santino’s income cap “the ultimate hypocrisy coming from the guy whose media flack is paid a government salary higher than the United States Secretaries of State and Defense and comparable to a United States Supreme Court Justice!”

King also addressed his daughter’s claims that Santino has refused to meet with other members of the town board in months and has denied her access to information.

“This is the antithesis of open or responsive government,” he wrote.

With John Asbury