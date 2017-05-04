Republican Steve Labriola launched his campaign for Nassau County comptroller Thursday, promising to act as the “taxpayer’s watchdog” by boosting the number of audits conducted by the office and tracking the past record of county contractors.
Labriola, of Massapequa Park, works as chief compliance officer in Nassau’s Office of Management and Budget. He is a former state assemblyman, Oyster Bay Town clerk and chief deputy county comptroller.
Most Popular
“I will immediately enhance accountability, strengthen transparency and root out corruption,” Labriola said at a news conference in Mineola, surrounded by supporters including officials from the administration of County Executive Edward Mangano.
Labriola, who represented the Assembly’s 12th District from 1997 through 2003, said he wants to double the number of annual comptroller audits and create a database to track the work and criminal histories of county contractors and their principals. The idea first was proposed by Democratic District Attorney Madeline Singas.
Labriola will face Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman, the Democratic comptroller candidate.
“After years of corruption, scandal and perp walks, the last thing Nassau needs is to continue the Republican downward spiral in county government,” said Schnirman campaign adviser Kim Devlin, who touted Schnirman’s “commitment to reform and rebuild the Comptroller’s office.”
Nassau Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence), who formed a committee to run for comptroller, will no longer pursue a run for the Republican nomination.
On Thursday, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced his endorsement of Schnirman, noting that he has “proven himself a trustful manager of tax dollars.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.