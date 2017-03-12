HIGHLIGHTS Manhattan U.S. attorney hailed as anti-corruption crusader

Move compromises ‘continuity of cases,’ lawmakers say

President Donald Trump’s abrupt ouster of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and dozens of other top federal prosecutors jeopardizes the “continuity” of ongoing investigations, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

“Preet took on Wall Street and corruption among public officials better than anyone else,” said Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, at a Manhattan news conference. “I believe the president’s decision to change his mind and fire Preet says far more about the president than it does about Preet.”

Bharara, an Obama appointee who developed a reputation as a public corruption crusader after scoring convictions against Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike, was fired by the Trump administration on Saturday as part of a move by the U.S. Justice Department to remove more than 40 other federal prosecutors appointed by the Obama administration.

The Trump administration on Friday called for the resignation of the Obama appointees, but Bharara, who when he met with Trump in late November at Trump’s request was assured his post was safe, refused to voluntarily resign and was ultimately fired.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired,” Bharara said in a statement posted to his Twitter account Saturday. “Being the U.S. Attorney in SDNY [Southern District of New York] will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

While presidents have traditionally replaced U.S. attorneys with their own appointees, Schumer said Friday’s move was different because past administrations have typically provided outgoing prosecutors with more time to transition until a permanent replacement is named.

“They have rarely told them, ‘Have your stuff cleared out by Friday,’ ” Schumer said. “It ruins the continuity of cases.’’

Bharara’s office has been investigating New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign fundraising operation, and has charged two of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s former advisers with bribery in connection with a pair of massive infrastructure projects in upstate New York.

By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 12, 2017

Schumer said Bharara’s chief deputy and interim replacement, Joon H. Kim, “by reputation … is very good” and he hoped the office would be able to continue its ongoing work, but added “obviously when you’ve had someone who’s been so successful and strong as Preet Bharara it’s always a loss.”

Bharara served as Schumer’s chief counsel for five years before he was tapped for the U.S. attorney role at Schumer’s recommendation.

On Sunday, lawmakers continued to weigh in on Bharara’s high-profile removal.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) in an interview told Newsday: “The bottom line is it’s the president’s prerogative. They serve at the pleasure of the administration. But it doesn’t necessarily bode well for us, because he [Preet] was such a talented guy doing so many good things for our region — exposing corruption, trying to root out what’s wrong in a lot of different areas, including government and finance. But it’s the president’s call. It’s his decision. He’s got the power to do it. It’s not like he did something illegal or unethical. It’s just maybe a bad decision.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-Md.) acknowledged on ABC News’ “This Week” that Trump has the “prerogative” as president to oust federal attorneys, but suggested it was suspicious that the president changed his mind on Bharara after offering in November to keep him on.

“Suddenly he’s changed his mind. I’m just curious as to why that is,” Cummings said. “And certainly there’s a lot of questions coming up as to whether … President Trump is concerned about the jurisdiction of this U.S. attorney and whether that might affect his future. When you look at everything … surrounding the investigations, there are a lot of questions that need to be asked.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had harsher criticism Sunday of Trump’s actions.

“GOP & Dems respect Preet Bharara as a fearless prosecutor who stands up to both parties & Wall Street. I guess that’s why Trump fired him,” she wrote as part of a series of tweets.

“You can’t fire the rule of law, @realDonaldTrump. You can’t shut down ongoing investigations by career prosecutors,” she posted, continuing, “Newsflash, @realDonaldTrump: The Senate confirms US Attorneys. And you’re not replacing real prosecutors with cronies w/out a massive fight.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) indicated he believed such dismissals were par for the course in a change of administration.

“I don’t know what his promise was to Mr. Bharara,” McCain said of Trump, “but I do know that other administrations have done the same thing, perhaps not in as abrupt a fashion. But … elections have consequences.”

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said Sunday that the agency isn’t commenting further on the matter.