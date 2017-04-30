HIGHLIGHTS Says tax-cut plan would leave ‘crumbs’ for non-wealthy

Long Island, NYC taxpayers would pay thousands more

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday vowed to “wage a strong, strong fight” against President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled tax reform plan, saying the proposal provided “massive tax cuts for the very wealthy, and crumbs — at best — for everyone else.”

Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, called on the Trump administration to remove a provision from Trump’s one-page tax proposal that would eliminate local and state property taxes — including on Long Island and in New York City — from being used as itemized deductions.

Eliminating the deduction would hurt property owners and make the state less competitive in attracting new businesses and new residents, Schumer said.

“The worst part of the president’s plan is that he eliminates state and local deductibility,” Schumer said a news conference at his Manhattan office. “Eliminating state and local deductibility is a dagger aimed at the heart of middle-class folks throughout New York State.”

Schumer noted that there was bipartisan agreement over preserving the state and local property tax deductions. Last Wednesday, Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said the proposal would be a “direct hit to the Long Island economy,” and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said it was “imperative that our local residents aren’t subject to double and triple taxation and retain the ability to deduct local taxes and reduce their federal tax bill.”

The head of the fiscally conservative think tank, the Empire Center for Public Policy, told Newsday last week that the plan would “basically undermine the state’s tax base.”

Schumer said Trump would likely face the same resistance that former President Ronald Reagan did in 1986 when he proposed eliminating the state and local property tax deduction as part of a broad tax reform plan.

“He had to get rid of it because he didn’t have the votes,” Schumer said of Reagan. “Democrats and Republicans banded together to say ‘don’t do it.’ We have the same thing now.”

Citing state figures, Schumer said removing the property tax deduction could result in an average $4,300 tax increase for Long Island property owners who file itemized tax returns, and an average $5,500 increase for New York City taxpayers.

The White House did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but last Wednesday, when asked about the plan’s possible impact to states, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters, “It’s not the federal government’s job to be subsidizing the states.”