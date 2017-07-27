WASHINGTON — Republican leaders’ last-resort plan to pass a minimal Obamacare repeal bill late Thursday or early Friday hit an obstacle when three Republican senators called it a “policy disaster” and a “fraud” and said they needed assurances it wouldn’t become law.

As votes on amendments that will last late into the night began Thursday, Republican leaders had been drafting a “skinny bill” to narrow their caucus’ wide differences and get the votes of 50 of his 52 members that they needs to pass it and send it to the House.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said they would vote no on that bill unless they were assured that the House would not pass it into law instead of sending it to a House-Senate conference to negotiate a better bill.

Graham said conservative Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) had called him with concerns about the measure. And House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent notice to House members to be ready for votes this weekend but didn’t say on what.

The House could vote on the bill or could vote to send it to conference.

“The skinny bill as policy is disastrous,” said Graham, saying it would destroy the individual insurance markets. “The skinny bill as a promise to repeal Obamacare is a fraud.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The American Health Insurance Providers, an insurers’ lobbying group, also opposed what appear to be the outlines of the skinny bill in a letter to Senate leaders Thursday.

The drama broke out as the Senate defeated the first two amendments of the day.

A Republican amendment to create a single-payer Medicare-for-all bill, favored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and most House Democrats, failed. Five red-state Democrats up for re-election and all Republicans voted no. Sanders and other Democrats voted present.

And a Republican amendment to waive budget rules to allow reducing federal funding for insurance companies covering abortions failed in a 50-50 ties.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared ready to kick the health care issue back to the House with a skinny bill after nine of his members defected from his repeal and replace measure Tuesday and seven rejected a repeal with a delayed replacement Wednesday

The skinny bill would strip only unpopular Obamacare features, such as mandates that people buy health insurance and that employers provide it or face tax penalties, as well as taxes on medical devices or possibly ending some required health plan benefits.

Presented with a possible version of that bill by Democrats, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said it would result over the next decade in annual 20 percent increases in premiums and the loss of health insurance by 16 million people.

The final version will depend on what it takes for the bill to get to 50 Republican aye votes so Vice President Mike Pence can break the tie. All Democrats are expected to vote no.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate’s health committee, backed the skinny bill, saying, “It is not a solution to the Affordable Care Act problems. But it is a solution to how we get to a place where we can write the solution to the Affordable Care Act’s problems.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) attacked the “skinny repeal” as a Trojan horse that will result in a House conference version that will be a complete repeal and replace bill that the more moderate Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said Democrats will seek to delay final passage.

“Once we do see the bill, we will begin preparing amendments,” Schumer said, adding that if the skinny bill passes, Democrats “have a right to offer an unlimited amount of amendments” and many of his members will.