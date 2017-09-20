Smithtown Highway Superintendent Robert Murphy has requested a $40,000 raise on his $110,000 salary, town documents show.

His boss won’t go for it.

“The request is a little bit over the top,” Supervisor Patrick Vecchio said Tuesday. “I have no intention of including that raise in the tentative budget.”

The request appeared on a budget work sheet from the Highway Department that Vecchio and the town comptroller are reviewing, along with those from other departments, to prepare an early draft of Smithtown’s 2018 budget. Vecchio is to submit a draft to the Town Council by Sept. 30 for review and possible amendment. The council generally votes on the budget in October, and any salary change would take effect Jan. 1.

A $40,000 bump would make Murphy one of Smithtown’s most highly paid employees, likely trailing only Environmental Protection Director Russell Barnett and Public Safety Director John Valentine. Barnett was paid $156,611 in 2015, Newsday’s town payroll database shows. Valentine was paid $143,489 that year.

Barnett and Valentine started working for the town in the mid-1980s.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Murphy, 53, of St. James, started working for Smithtown in 2012 and is in the middle of a re-election campaign in which he faces no opponent.

He was appointed last year to replace former Highway Superintendent Glenn Jorgensen, who resigned after pleading guilty to misconduct charges.

Murphy in November won an election to fill the remainder of Jorgenson’s term, more than doubling the vote count of his Democratic opponent. The term ends Dec. 31. He was paid $92,745 as deputy superintendent.

His 2017 $110,000 base salary puts him near the middle of the pay range for the superintendent’s job in Long Island towns. The average base salary for that position last year was $114,285, according to payroll records.

Council members have praised Murphy’s work in winter storms and on town roads throughout the year.

“I believe Robert Murphy has done an excellent job,” said Councilwoman Lynne Nowick. Councilman Tom McCarthy also said he was pleased with Murphy’s work.

Councilman Ed Wehrheim, who is running for supervisor in the same slate of candidates as Murphy, said he was “extremely happy” with Murphy’s work. “Anything that residents need as far as service goes, he takes care of it expeditiously.”

The three council members said they would wait to review the full budget before making a decision about individual salaries.

Vecchio took a harder line. Regardless of Murphy’s performance, he said, “When somebody runs for office, they know exactly what the position pays. . . . I certainly am not going to include raises for elected officials in my budget.”

Vecchio himself has not taken a raise since 2009. He was paid $111,635 last year, according to records.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Before Murphy came to Smithtown, he worked as a capital project manager in Suffolk County’s Building and Engineering Department from 2010 to 2012. He has 25 years of civil engineering experience in private industry for companies including Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP in Mineola and Cashin Associates in Hauppauge.

Murphy manages about 130 employees and a budget of about $30 million — more than a quarter of Smithtown’s $108 million operating budget this year.

Murphy did not return a call for comment.