ALBANY
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said he will sign the “brunch bill” into law that will allow alcohol to be sold Sunday mornings, ending a vestige of the old blue laws that limited commerce on Sundays, according to the leading lobbyist on the issue.
“This law “will actually stimulate the restaurant and hotel business on Sunday mornings,” Cuomo said at the Genesee Brew House tavern in Rochester. Cuomo has supported the bill as a way to increase business and tourism.
The legislation includes several other changes including reducing the permit process and fees.
“After more than 80 years, it’s about time to bring the rules governing the sale of alcohol in line with the demands of our customers,” said Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association.
“We can now accommodate our guests who want a Bloody Mary or mimosa with their brunch or a draft beer while watching their favorite football team — European or NFL,” Wexler said. “This is good news for small businesses all across New York State.”
The law allows bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays, rather than the longtime starting hour of noon. Under a special permit system, bars and restaurants could also apply to open as early as 8 a.m. Sundays.
