Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — A bill that would ban e-cigarettes indoors the same way traditional tobacco cigarettes are, which was extinguished in state budget talks, is making renewed progress in the legislature, the measure’s two sponsors said Monday.

The bill is on the Assembly calendar, where it could rise to a floor vote within days after it was passed in the Health and Codes committees. The bill would expand the definition of smoking under the Clean Indoor Act to include e-cigarettes, which can burn material other than tobacco and which emits vapor, rather than the secondhand smoke that comes from cigarettes. If passed, e-cigarettes would be banned from workplaces, dining areas, bars, catering halls, convention halls, public transportation, hotel and motel conference rooms, and other enclosed areas used by the public.

“We haven’t been able to get the two houses on track, but I am confident that this year we will,” said Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan).

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Senate Health Committee Chairman Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) also said he sees growing support for the measure after it was briefly attached to a package of proposals within state budget negotiations in March and April, only to be dropped when the whole package was dropped.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said Monday that he expects to pass the bill soon, for the second year in a row. Last year, however, the bill was stopped in the Senate.