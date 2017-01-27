Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will highlight Friday’s 44th annual March for Life demonstration that is fueled by resurgent hope of reversing abortion rights under President Donald Trump.

Organizers predicted hundreds of thousands of abortion rights opponents would make the march to the U.S. Supreme Court building, then lobby their local representatives to support Trump and his promise to end on-demand abortions under national law. They hope his appointees to the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Trump’s senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, is also scheduled to speak at the march. Trump is expected to tweet during the event, which he said will be ignored by the media, with which he is feuding.

“They’ll have 300-, 400-, 500-, 600,000,” Trump said Thursday when he met with Republican congressional leaders at a retreat. “You won’t even read about it.”

Other scheduled speakers include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York; Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who now opposes abortion; and Benjamin Watson of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

“Each of our speakers exemplifies this year’s theme, ‘the power of one,’ in a beautiful way,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “Their words are sure to motivate the marchers, as well as the millions of pro-life Americans who will be watching, who dedicate themselves to restoring a culture of life in the United States.”

During his campaign, Trump promised to make his upcoming appointment to the Supreme Court a vote against Roe v. Wade, should the decision be challenged. The appointment Trump is now considering would replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year. Trump, however, will likely have at least one more appointment in his first term.

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is pushing the Assembly’s Democratic majority to update and strengthen state laws that predate the 1973 Supreme Court decision to make sure no rights to abortion in the state are curtailed by Washington.

“This state will 100 percent back a woman’s right to choose,” Cuomo said. “I made it clear that even if they defund programs in this state, the state will fund them, because we are going to protect women’s rights all across the board.”