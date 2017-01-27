Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

WASHINGTON

Cardinal Timothy Dolan was buoyed by the enthusiasm at the March for Life demonstration Friday to support President Donald Trump’s move to restrict or end abortion under national law, but Dolan admitted the fight will be more difficult in New York.

“New York is a tougher case, isn’t it?” Dolan told Newsday as he mixed with demonstrators. “There is really is a strong abortion bloc and its well-oiled. They seem to have Albany, and they seem to have the media.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But the archbishop of New York said the national momentum, as seen in the demonstrators energized by Trump’s election, may also impact New York’s long history of strong protections for abortion even before the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision.

“At least we can try to keep it from being expanded and look for common ground,” Dolan said. He said that could mean holding back on bills by the Assembly’s Democratic majority and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to strengthen and update state abortion laws in the event the court overturns Roe v. Wade. Dolan said he also seeks common ground with abortion rights groups to improve health care for women and care for difficult births as well as expand adoption.

“Sometimes we learn we can accomplish things in the toughest challenges,” he said.