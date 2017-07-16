News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
An NYPD detective from Seaford is seeking to force a Republican primary against Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello’s great-nephew for an open seat on the Nassau County Legislature.
James Coll, 44, a member of the police department’s Emergency Service Unit, last week filed about 725 petition signatures with the county Board of Elections. At least 500 of them must be declared valid to qualify for the Sept. 12 GOP primary ballot.
“I’m running to give a choice to residents of the county who are disgusted with politics,” said Coll, who also teaches American and constitutional history at Nassau Community College and Hofstra University.
If he makes the ballot, Coll would be one of the rare Republicans in recent years to challenge the county party’s nominee. In this case, the Nassau GOP is running John R. Ferretti Jr., an attorney and chief deputy county clerk.
Ferretti, 34, of Levittown was tapped to succeed Legis. Dennis Dunne (R-Levittown) in the 15th District after Dunne was appointed to the Hempstead Town Board.
“I feel that I represent a new face and fresh blood,” said Ferretti, who also has Conservative and Independence Party backing.
