Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday announced that a frequent aide who has been his go-to guy for several programs is his new director of state operations. Cuomo also announced a new deputy secretary of legislative affairs at a critical time to improve the governor’s relations with the Legislature.

Jamie Rubin will oversee state agencies as director of state operations. He had previously worked in the Cuomo administration as housing commissioner, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery in response to superstorms Sandy, and hurricanes Irene and Lee; and had worked in the federal Housing and Urban Development Department. He is a former investment banker and private equity investor. The New York City resident is a Yale Law School graduate.

Rubin succeeds James Malatras, who last year joined the Healthcare Association of New York State. Malatras was paid $183,761.

Frank Hoare, Cuomo’s new deputy secretary of legislative affairs, will join the administration as the governor is trying to mend relations with the Legislature after several confrontations. Hoare had been the general counsel for the state Division of Homeland Security and has worked in the state attorney general’s office and has been a lawyer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Hoare replaces Mark Weprin, a former assemblyman, who was hired in 2015 at $157,580. Weprin has joined a law firm.